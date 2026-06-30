PM Modi talks to Iran's President Pezeshkian, stresses on long-lasting peace in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (30 June) held a telephone conversation with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, the first phone call held after Tehran and US agreed upon a 60 day ceasefire.

In the phone call with Pezeskian, PM Modi welcomed the understanding reached between Iran and United States. The Indian Prime Minister also stressed on the need for continued efforts for lasting peace, according to the press relase from the Indian Government.

Modi reiterated India's consistent position that all disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also stressed the need for continued efforts to secure lasting peace and stability in West Asia, while underlining the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of international commerce.

“President Pezeshkian briefed the Prime Minister on the recent developments in West Asia and the way forward,” the official statement said.

“Prime Minister welcomed the understanding reached, and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” it added.

The conversation comes as diplomatic efforts continue to preserve the fragile peace agreement between Iran and the United States following months of conflict. India has consistently advocated a peaceful resolution to regional disputes through diplomatic engagement and dialogue.

The statement also said: “Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce.”

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The Iranian President had earlier sent a formal invitation to PM Modi to attend the funeral ceremonies for Khamenei. Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent India at the funeral ceremony.

Meanwhile, two senior US envoys arrived in Qatar on Tuesday for discussions with mediators on implementing an initial agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran, even as both sides ruled out direct negotiations during the latest round of diplomacy.

The US delegation includes Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law. Their visit follows a weekend of military exchanges in the Persian Gulf, where tensions resurfaced over efforts to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.

Speaking in Doha, Majed al-Ansari said the American envoys would not hold direct talks with Iranian officials. Instead, Qatari mediators will continue to shuttle messages between the two sides. He added that the current discussions are being conducted at the mediator level and do not involve senior government officials from either country.

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Indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran are not new. The two countries have previously relied on intermediaries for diplomatic engagement. However, the last two rounds of talks broke down before the outbreak of the 12-day conflict launched by Israel against Iran in 2025, followed by this year's military campaign jointly launched by the United States and Israel on February 28.

Iran is also dispatching a delegation to Qatar this week. However, Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday that Tehran has no plans to meet the US delegation at any level during the upcoming visit, underscoring the continued absence of direct diplomatic engagement.

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"What will take place in Doha tomorrow is a discussion with the Qatari side about implementing parts of the memorandum of understanding, including the release of Iran's blocked assets," Baghaei told journalists at his own briefing.