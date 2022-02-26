Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday talked to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and offered to contribute towards efforts to bring peace.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict.

During their interaction, Modi expressed deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

"He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts," said the statement.

The Prime Minister also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

Further, the President of Ukraine, in a tweet said that he urged PM Modi to give support Ukraine in the UN Security Council. Zelenskyy also said in the tweet that "100,000 invaders" are in the country and they insidiously fire on residential buildings.

"Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!" he said.

On Thursday, February 24, PM Modi had spoken to the Russian President Vladimir Putin wherein the former had raised concerns regarding the safety of Indian citizens in Ukraine and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence.

He had called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

Meanwhile, Russia's Embassy in India tweeted on Saturday: "Highly appreciate India’s independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022. In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine."

On Friday, India abstained from voting on a UN Security Council resolution that condemned Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine and demanded the withdrawal of Russian forces from the neighbouring country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.