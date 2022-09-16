PM Modi tells Russian president now 'is not an era of war', Putin responds with this2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 07:13 PM IST
- Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly told PM Modi that he knows of India's 'concerns' on Ukraine war
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present, according to Reuters report. "I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi told Putin on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan. Notably, this is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year.