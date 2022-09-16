According to Reuters report, Putin said that he understood Modi's concerns about the Ukraine war and said “I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible." Modi and Putin reportedly spoke on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, whose permanent members, besides India, include China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Russian President said, “our trade is growing, thanks to your additional supplies of Russian fertilisers to the Indian markets, which have grown more than eight fold. I am hopeful that this is going to be of huge help of the agricultural sector of India," according to Reuters report.

