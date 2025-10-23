PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India Summit 2025 virtually, speaks to Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim: ‘Look forward to….’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ASEAN-India Summit 2025 virtually. He also spoke to Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim.

Advertisement

PM Modi took to X and stated that he looks forward to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits. Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi said.

ASEAN Summit 2025 The ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur from 26 to 28 October this year. In recent years, the Prime Minister has headed the Indian delegations at both the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit.

India’s dialogue relations with ASEAN began in 1992 with a sectoral partnership. In December 1995, it was upgraded to a full dialogue partnership and further elevated to the summit level in 2002. In 2012, it was transformed into a strategic partnership.

Advertisement

ASEAN’s ten member nations are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has invited Donald Trump along with leaders from several ASEAN dialogue partner nations. Trump is expected to be in Kuala Lumpur on 26 October for a two-day visit.