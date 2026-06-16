PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in France today. Bilateral meetings with Carney, Starmer and Zayed Al Nahyan on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Evian, France today on a two day visit to participate in the G7 Summit, in the third leg of his two-nation visit.

Upon arrival, French President Emmanuel Macron will formally welcome prime minister Narendra Modi.

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PM Modi will then participate in the summit being held on the theme, “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity,” along with leaders of G7 countries, partner countries, and representatives of the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the key topics PM Modi will discuss at the G7 Summit? ⌵ PM Modi is expected to discuss international cooperation, economic growth, and artificial intelligence during the G7 Summit in Evian, France. 2 Why is PM Modi's meeting with US President Trump significant? ⌵ The meeting is significant as it occurs amid rising tensions between the US and India, particularly following recent incidents involving Indian mariners. 3 How does India's participation in the G7 Summit reflect its global role? ⌵ India's participation underscores its increasing recognition for contributions to global challenges related to peace, security, and sustainable development. 4 What is the theme of the G7 Summit attended by PM Modi? ⌵ The theme of the G7 Summit is 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity.' 5 Should India be involved in discussions on artificial intelligence at the G7? ⌵ Yes, India's involvement in AI discussions at the G7 is important as it reflects the country's commitment to addressing technological advancements and their global implications.

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At the summit, Modi is expected to exchange views with G7 leaders and invited partner countries on issues including international cooperation, economic growth and artificial intelligence. He is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, the and the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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Later, he will attend a gala dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“On 16th and 17th June I will be in Evian to participate in the G7 Summit. I will be interacting with various world leaders and discussing a wide range of subjects. India will always focus on giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South,” PM Modi said in a social media post before leaving for France on 13 June.

PM Modi's tentative itinerary today -Working meeting of the G7, partner countries, the World Bank and the African Development Bank: “Forging new partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity”

-Bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney

-Bilateral with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Kier Starmer

-Bilateral with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

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PM Modi meeting Trump? PM Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit taking place in Evian, according to White House officials.

President Trump has already announced that he will participate in the G7 summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the US President's itinerary for his upcoming visit to France, his meeting with PM Modi will take place on 17 June.

The meeting comes at a time when tensions between the US and India have risen, days after three Indian mariners lost their lives off the coast of Oman in an attack by the US Navy. There has not been official confirmation of a Trump-Modi meeting from the Indian side.

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Hours before leaving Washington, Trump announced an agreement to end the war — a development that could change the dynamic for the G7 leaders during the talks. Days ago, when the Iran-US ceasefire was hanging by a thread, with resumed strikes, the gathering on the shores of Europe’s largest Alpine lake appeared headed for stormy waters.

PM Modi's attendance marks India’s thirteenth participation at the G7 summit, and the Prime Minister’s seventh consecutive participation. India’s regular participation at the G7 Summits reflects the increasing recognition of New Delhi’s role and contributions in addressing global challenges related to peace, security, development and environmental sustainability.

The final leg of the visit will take him to Paris on June 18, where he will attend VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest technology and startup event, alongside President Macron.

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India will have the largest national pavilion at this year's edition of the summit.

PM Modi is also expected to interact with members of the Indian community in France. The Indian diaspora in mainland France is estimated at around 119,000, while more than 350,000 people of Indian origin live in French overseas territories.

What is G7?

On 16th and 17th June I will be in Evian to participate in the G7 Summit... India will always focus on giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South.

The G7 is an informal grouping of developed natons. Its members are the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The European Union attends all summits but does not count as one of the core "7" and does not hold the rotating presidency, as it is not a single nation but a bloc of 27.

Russia was included ​in what became the G8 in 1997, but was later suspended in 2014 after annexing Crimea from Ukraine. France took over the presidency from Canada in 2026.

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As per the Council of the European Union, the Evian summit will also focus on the future of artificial intelligence and balanced economic growth. However, geopolitical challenges; the conflict in West Asia and free navigation; as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine is also expeceted to be discussed.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.