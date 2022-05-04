PM Modi to attend India-Nordic summit in Denmark, meet with Macron in Paris

PM Modi to attend India-Nordic summit in Denmark, meet with Macron in Paris2 min read . 07:33 AM IST
The second India-Nordic summit will see the participation of the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway
Copenhagen: On the final day of his 3-day Europe visit today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark, before departing for Paris to meet the newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron.
India-Nordic summit in Denmark
The second India-Nordic summit will see the participation of the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway, and will follow up from the first summit that took place in Stockholm, Sweden in 2018.
India-Nordic summit: What's on agenda
"The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region," PM Modi had said in his departure statement before embarking on the three-day visit on Sunday.
PM Modi, Macron to meet today
PM Modi is scheduled to make a brief stopover in Paris after the Denmark summit for a meeting with the newly re-elected President of France Emmanuel Macron.
PM Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday where he held bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before participating in the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.
The Prime Minister said the Inter-Governmental Consultations were productive.
Nine agreements signed between India and Germany
A total of nine agreements were signed between India and Germany, including a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership under which Germany agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion euros of new and additional developmental assistance to India until 2030.
PM Modi on the second day of his visit
On the second day of his visit, the Indian Prime Minister arrived in Copenhagen, holding talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. PM Modi and his counterpart also discussed Ukraine, with the former reiterating India's stand of early cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic resolution of the ongoing conflict.
Nine agreements exchanged between India and Denmark
A number of agreements were formally signed between the two countries including a Declaration of Intent (DoI) on Migration and Mobility, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of skill development, Vocational Education and Entrepreneurship and the launch of energy policy dialogue at ministerial level between the two countries. A total of nine agreements were exchanged between the two countries.
PM Modi also attended a dinner hosted by the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen which was the last item on the agenda of PM Modi on the second day of his visit.
