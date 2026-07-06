PM Modi on a six-day visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from today: What's on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a six-day visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand today, 6 July. During the tour, the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with the leaders of the three countries, review key areas of cooperation, engage with business leaders and address members of the Indian diaspora.

Advertisement

PM Modi returned to India on 29 June after his three-day visit to Seychelles, during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Patrick Herminie.

The Prime Minister will begin the trip with a visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. This would be PM Modi’s fourth visit to Indonesia and his first bilateral visit since India and Indonesia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.

PM Modi will hold talks with President Prabowo to review progress across the partnership, a government statement said. In Jakarta, the Prime Minister will address a gathering of the Indian diaspora before travelling to Yogyakarta to visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex, reflecting the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries, it said.

Advertisement

From Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Melbourne, Australia, from July 8 to 10 at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the government said.

India-Australia CEOs forum During the visit, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks. PM Modi will also call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn in Australia. PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the India-Australia CEOs forum, where he will address leading business figures from both countries, and will also interact with the Indian diaspora, which the government described as a key pillar of India-Australia relations.

From Australia, PM Modi will travel to New Zealand for a two-day visit from July 10 to 11 at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The visit will mark the first state visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades.

Advertisement

In New Zealand, PM Modi and Luxon will review the full spectrum of bilateral ties, with discussions expected to focus on the significant progress made over the past two years, particularly in trade, commerce and defence.

Also Read | Death threats to PM Modi ahead of Melbourne visit, says report

During his stay, the Prime Minister will also meet prominent business and sports personalities and address the Indian community in New Zealand, highlighting the strong people-to-people links between the two countries.

India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement India and New Zealand signed a Free Trade Agreement earlier this year to boost trade in goods and services and encourage investment between the two countries.

The agreement will eliminate 95 per cent ​of tariffs on ​goods from New Zealand. It carries a $20 billion investment commitment from Wellington, signalling confidence in India’s growth story. It provides duty-free access for all Indian exports to New Zealand. It also strengthens India’s access to a high-income Pacific market while giving New Zealand easier entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways The visit underscores the importance of people-to-people connections between India and the countries involved.

Bilateral talks with leaders are crucial for reviewing and enhancing cooperation in trade, commerce, and defense.

Engagement with the Indian diaspora is a key part of strengthening bilateral relationships.