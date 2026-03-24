PM Modi to brief Rajya Sabha on ‘worrisome’ Middle East war today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the Rajya Sabha today on several aspects of the ongoing war in the Middle East and India's energy security, news agency ANI said. This comes a day after the prime minister spoke in the Lok Sabha on Monday about the situation in the Middle East.

In the Lower House speaking during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament on Monday, the prime minister said that the situation in the Middle East is “worrisome.” He said that the Union government had made adequate arrangements for fertilisers amid concerns over imports due to the West Asia conflict, saying that the government has never “allowed the burden of global crises to fall on farmers.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Modi govt plans bills to roll out women's reservation law before delimitation

PM Modi's address to the Lok Sabha came amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.

PM Modi touched upon India’s position on the evolving situation, including its diplomatic engagement, concerns over regional stability, and the impact on global energy and trade routes, in his address. It was his first in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

PM Modi said that the West Asia crisis has been ongoing for more than three weeks and is having a very adverse impact on the global economy and people's lives. He said the entire world is urging all parties for the earliest resolution of this crisis.

Advertisement

On the critical question of energy supply, the Prime Minister acknowledged that large quantities of crude oil, gas, fertilisers, and other essentials reach India through the Strait of Hormuz, and that shipping through the Strait has become highly challenging since the war.

What's the latest on the Middle East War? On 23 March, the US president Donald Trump announced there had been "productive conversations" about a "complete and total resolution" to the US-Israeli war with Iran. Responding to President Trump's claim, Iran's foreign ministry, however, issued a statement denying any such talks with Washington, the Islamic Republic's media reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahusaid he had spoken with Donald Trump. In a post on X, Netanyahu said the US president believes there is "an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements" of the joint US-Israel operation to "realise the goals of the war" by making an agreement with Iran.

Advertisement

The US has set 9 April as a potential date to end the ongoing war on Iran, amid expectations of upcoming talks between the two sides, Israeli media reported Monday.

Also Read | PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia for Prayagraj building collapse victims

The situation in the Middle East is worrisome.

Key Takeaways The ongoing Middle East conflict has significant implications for global energy supplies and trade routes.

India is taking proactive measures to ensure its farmers are protected from global economic crises.

Diplomatic engagement is crucial for addressing regional stability and safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.

The Middle East crisis began on 28 February when the US and Israel attacked Iran, which sparked a conflict.

The war, now in its fourth week, has already seen several dramatic turning points — the killing of Iran’s supreme leaderAli Khamenei, the bombing of a key Iranian gas field, and strikes targeting oil and gas facilities and other civilian infrastructure in Gulf nations.

The conflict has killed more than 2,000 people, shaken the global economy, sent oil prices surging, and endangered some of the world’s busiest air corridors.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement