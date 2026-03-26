PM Modi to chair virtual meeting with CMs on West Asia War tomorrow. What's on the agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak with the chief ministers of states and Union Territories via video conference on Friday, 27 March, news agency ANI said on Thursday.

The virtual meeting scheduled for 6.30 PM will assess the implications of the ongoing war in West Asia for India, especially regarding liquefied petroleum gas and oil supplies, the news agency said.

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The meeting will focus on preparedness measures, including supply chains, energy security, and the safety of Indian citizens abroad, according to a report in India Today. It will be held after the all-party meet on the issue, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday.

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Chief Ministers of poll-bound states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry will, however, not participate in the call due to the Model Code of Conduct. A separate interaction with their Chief Secretaries will be held through the Cabinet Secretariat to ensure continuity in planning and response mechanisms, the reports said.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Prime Minister highlighted that the impact of war may likely linger longer than expected and urged everyone to work together. He encouraged state governments to ensure India's robust growth trajectory is maintained.

PM Modi also recalled the exemplary 'Team India' spirit demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and states collaborated on testing, vaccination, and the supply of essential goods. He emphasised that the same spirit needs to be on display now.

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The meeting comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

Fuel supply across the country remains stable: Govt The Government on Thursday said that fuel supply across the country remains stable and retail fuel outlets are operating normally despite the ongoing developments in West Asia, urging the public not to believe rumours or resort to panic buying.

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According to a statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, "All retail outlets are operating normally across the country," even as there were reports of panic buying in some areas due to rumours.

The impact of war may likely linger longer than expected, and we must work together.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies have secured imports in advance, ensuring continuity of supply. Even amid concerns about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, India continues to source crude from a diverse network of over 40 countries, reducing its dependence on any single route or region.

The ministry clarified that the country has adequate fuel supplies. "There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country," the statement said, reiterating its advice to citizens "not to believe rumours."

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The government also said that all refineries are operating at high capacity to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply. "All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place," the ministry said, adding that domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

With the Strait of Hormuz still closed, the government has taken several steps to maintain LPG and petroleum product supplies across the country. The statement noted that LPG supply has been affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation, but domestic deliveries remain normal.

"No reported dry-out at LPG distributorships" has been reported so far, and the "delivery of Domestic LPG Cylinders is normal," the ministry said.

(With inputs from ANI)