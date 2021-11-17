Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on Thursday 18 November, 2021.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from 17-19 November as an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

The Prime minister of India will speak on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution. The address will be preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The summit, co hosted by the Australian government and Meta, will focus on space, the quantum computing race and the implications of emerging technologies on government. Though the event drew delegates from around the world, it will mostly reflect upon Indian and Australian concerns.

It will bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas, and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.

The Indo-Australian focus shows an increased engagement of economic and security ties between the two countries as Australia seeks to move away from Chinese markets following Chinese sanctions on the country, and India continues its strategic realignment away from neutrality and toward the anti-China Quad bloc.

The event will also witness a keynote address by the Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

