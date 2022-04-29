PM Modi to inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit today. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth
In a bid to augment the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), organized by Sardardham today. Prime Minister will inaugurate the summit at 12 noon. The summit is being held at Surat, according to news agency ANI report.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday to share that the summit is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth.
As per Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release, the Sardardham is organizing GPBS under 'Mission 2026' to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community.
The Summit is organized every two years.
The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current Summit is now being held in Surat.
The main theme of GPBS 2022 is "Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India."
As per the PMO, the Summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.
The three-day Summit, being organized from April 29 to May 1, covers various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation among others.
