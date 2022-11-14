PM Modi to leave for G20 summit in Indonesia

PM Modi will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Indonesia on Monday to attend the G20 summit on November 15-16 be held in Bali. The summit is being haired by Indonesia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Indonesia on Monday to attend the G20 summit on November 15-16 be held in Bali. The summit is being haired by Indonesia.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, “PM Modi will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation." He will participate in three key sessions dealing with health, digital transformation and food and energy security.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, “PM Modi will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation." He will participate in three key sessions dealing with health, digital transformation and food and energy security.
The three main focus areas for the G20 summit are: global health architecture, digital transformation and sustainable energy transition.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The three main focus areas for the G20 summit are: global health architecture, digital transformation and sustainable energy transition.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At Bali, PM Modi will also meet a series of world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. Major world leaders such as US president Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping, the UK’s Rishi Sunak, and France’s Emmanuel Macron, among others, will be in attendance in Indonesia.
At Bali, PM Modi will also meet a series of world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. Major world leaders such as US president Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping, the UK’s Rishi Sunak, and France’s Emmanuel Macron, among others, will be in attendance in Indonesia.
The prime minister will also address the Indian community in Bali on 15 November.
The prime minister will also address the Indian community in Bali on 15 November.
“President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022," according to PMO (Prime Minister’s Office).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022," according to PMO (Prime Minister’s Office).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India will hold the presidency of the G20 for a year before handing it over to South Africa.
India will hold the presidency of the G20 for a year before handing it over to South Africa.
PM Modi “will highlight India’s achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges. India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, or ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all."
PM Modi “will highlight India’s achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges. India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, or ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all."
The G20 is a grouping of the world’s leading developed and developing states. It was formed in 1999 as a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers to create a joint response to the Asian Financial crisis. In 2008, the grouping was elevated to the Heads of State level after the financial crisis of 2007-08.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The G20 is a grouping of the world’s leading developed and developing states. It was formed in 1999 as a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers to create a joint response to the Asian Financial crisis. In 2008, the grouping was elevated to the Heads of State level after the financial crisis of 2007-08.