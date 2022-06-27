The agenda will include significant global issues including the Indo-Pacific, the situation in Ukraine, the commodities crisis caused by the Russian attack, including its impact on food security, according to senior Indian officials
Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Germany visit is packed with meetings with G7 leaders and partner countries, PM Modi on Monday will hold his first in-person bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in over four years. Notably, this will be the first time they hold such discussions sitting across from each other since the Canadian PM Trudeau visited India in February 2018.
India-Canada ties:
The bilateral meeting, which is expected to last for about 20-minutes, has been confirmed by the Canadian prime minister’s officer and is scheduled for 6pm local time (9:30 pm IST) in Schloss Elmau, on the margins of the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit, according to Hindustan Times report. The meeting will follow a working session called Stronger Together: Addressing Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality between G7 leaders and international partner countries, including India, and organisations. Additionally, a preparatory meeting for this bilateral was held last Thursday between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly on the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda, the report further said.
The agenda will include significant global issues including the Indo-Pacific, the situation in Ukraine, the commodities crisis caused by the Russian attack, including its impact on food security, according to senior Indian officials. They were cautious in keeping expectations from the meeting tempered as outstanding irritants remain, like the growth in pro-Khalistan elements in Canada. India wants to take that into account while focusing on strengthening the trade relationship between the two countries, especially with an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) under consideration and likely to be sealed before the end of the year while dialogue continues on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the report further added.
Meanwhile, PM Modi arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the G7 summit. Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich. On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries. The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.
After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) while coming back to India on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE. This will be PM Modi's first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
