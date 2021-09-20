Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet United States President Joe Biden for bilateral talks on September 24, said White House on Monday. The two leaders are expected to be discuss the recent status quo in Afghanistan at length, along with other bilateral issues.

“The President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India," a White House statement read.

PM Modi will be in the US this week for participating in the first in-person Quad leaders meet and UN General Debate. Meanwhile, President Biden will host the first-ever-in-person Quad Leaders Summit at the White House with Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Biden will also hold talks with Japanase PM Suga, White House said.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier that Quad meeting will focus on deepening "ties and advancing practical cooperation in areas such as combating COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific".

It said the leaders will discuss regional issues of shared interest and will also review the progress made since the first virtual summit that was held on March 12 this year.

As part of their ongoing efforts to contain Covid-19 pandemic, the leaders will review the Quad vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year.

They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change and education.

