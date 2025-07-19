PM Modi to visit UK, Maldives from July 23–26 to strengthen trade and diplomatic ties: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to undertake an important two-nation visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to 26, aimed at strengthening India’s diplomatic and economic relationships, according to a report by India Today.

PM Modi's visit to UK The first stop on his trip will be the UK from July 23 to 24, where he is expected to finalise the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The agreement seeks to double bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030, according to media reports.

As the world’s fifth and sixth-largest economies, India and the UK are finalising the deal after three years of intermittent negotiations. Following the signing, the Free Trade Agreement must be ratified by the British Parliament and approved by India’s Cabinet before it comes into force. Full implementation is expected to take roughly a year from the signing date.

PM Modi's Maldives visit On July 25-26, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Maldives, where he will serve as the Chief Guest at the country’s 60th National Day celebrations, according to the report.

This visit is particularly significant as it marks the first under President Mohamed Muizzu's administration, following recent tensions in India-Maldives relations sparked by the "India Out" campaign.

In October 2024, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu visited India and emphasised that the relationship between Malé and New Delhi is “built on respect and shared interests” and that Delhi has been, and is, one of the archipelago's largest trade and development partners, a national English daily reported.

PM Modi's visit is anticipated to help reset and strengthen diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives.

Earlier in May, India signed 13 MoUs with the Maldives for enhancing ferry services in the island nation with an MVR 100 million grant, expanding maritime connectivity and uplifting community livelihoods.

Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a special place in ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’.

Earlier in January, the defence minister also emphasised that the Maldives holds a special position under India's Neighbourhood First Policy. Rajnath Singh said, “The Maldives occupied a special place under Neighbourhood's First Policy of India, which aimed to bring stability and prosperity to the Indian Ocean region.”