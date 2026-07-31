Subscribe

PM Modi, UK PM Burnham commit to harnessing full potential of mega trade deal for ‘shared prosperity’

In their first phone call after Burnham became the prime minister on July 20, succeeding Keir Starmer, the two leaders covered key aspects of bilateral ties.

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2026, 08:59 PM IST
Advertisement
L-R: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his British counterpart Andy Burnham
L-R: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his British counterpart Andy Burnham(ANI, Reuters)
AI Quick Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Andy Burnham vowed to take the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership to "new heights" to maximise the benefits of the newly operationalised trade deal during a phone conversation on Friday.

In their first phone call after Burnham became the prime minister on July 20, succeeding Keir Starmer, the two leaders covered key aspects of bilateral ties.

Advertisement

According to a British readout, they also discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed to work closely together towards de-escalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | The India-UK trade deal has gone live—offering a clear pathway of opportunity

‘Will collaborate closely…’: PM Modi

In a social media post, Modi said he congratulated Burnham on assuming the charge of the top office and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure.

"We agreed to work together across sectors such as technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people ties and take the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights," he said.

"We will also collaborate closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity and well-being of both our people," Modi said.

Advertisement
Also Read | India-UK FTA: Cheaper Scotch—but tougher times for Indian single malts

The mega trade pact, being billed as one of the biggest trade deals of modern times, came into effect on July 15. The pact, firmed up in July last year after three years of negotiations, secures zero-duty market access for nearly 99 per cent of India's exports to the UK.

Advertisement

The British readout said Burnham began the conversation by reflecting on the strength of the UK-India partnership and its significant impact on local communities across the UK.

"The prime minister set out his ambitions to further enhance the UK-India relationship, including through the UK-India Vision 2035 framework and strong people-to-people links," it said.

‘Manchester of India’

Burnham praised the contribution Indian communities in the UK make to the fabric of UK society, with Modi noting the links between the two leaders' own home cities of Manchester and Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, which he called the "Manchester of India", it said.

Also Read | British PM Andy Burnham rules out stamp duty reform in next budget

Turning to trade, Modi underlined the value of the recently introduced free trade agreement, which will create opportunities for people across both countries, it added.

Advertisement

It said Burnham set out his personal commitment to the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, and both leaders noted the potential to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

The two leaders then discussed the situation in the Middle East, agreeing to continue to work closely together towards de-escalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, it said.

"Both leaders look forward to speaking again soon and meeting in person at the earliest opportunity," it added.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

India Exports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
HomeNewsWorldPM Modi, UK PM Burnham commit to harnessing full potential of mega trade deal for ‘shared prosperity’
Advertisement
Read Next Story