India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali and discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries. It was the first meeting between Modi and Sunak, who is of Indian origin, since the British prime minister took office in October.

"India attaches great importance to robust ties with United Kingdom," Modi said on Twitter after the meeting.

"We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India's defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger."

Earlier on Wednesday, Sunak's office said Britain was currently negotiating a trade deal with India, which if agreed would the first of its kind that India has made with a European country.

PM Modi also held "fruitful" talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here and the two leaders examined ways to expand bilateral economic engagement and defence collaboration.

This is the third time that Modi and Scholz have met this year.

The first meeting between the two leaders took place during Modi's visit to Berlin on May 2 for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

It was followed by Modi's visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany, as partner country for the G7 Summit at Chancellor Scholz’s invitation.

(With inputs from agencies)