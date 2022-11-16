PM Modi, UK's Rishi Sunak meet at G20 summit, discuss ways to increase trade1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 04:03 PM IST
India attaches great importance to robust ties with the United Kingdom, PM Modi said
India attaches great importance to robust ties with the United Kingdom, PM Modi said
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali and discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries. It was the first meeting between Modi and Sunak, who is of Indian origin, since the British prime minister took office in October.