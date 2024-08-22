Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on Friday to discuss defence, economic relations, and science and technology with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ukraine this Friday at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Tanmaya Lal, a senior official at the Ministry of External Affairs, during a briefing in New Delhi.

This visit will allow both leaders to discuss collaboration in defence, economic and business relations, and science and technology.

Ukraine's Presidential Office also confirmed Modi's trip, highlighting that it will be the first time the two leaders meet to sign multiple cooperation agreements and address bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues. Modi's visit follows criticism from Zelenskyy of Modi's two-day trip to Moscow in July, during which he met with President Putin on the day Russian missiles targeted Ukraine, resulting in numerous casualties.

Speaking on PM Modi’s meeting with Zelenskyy, Diplomat and former Ambassador Rajiv Bhatia told LiveMint that the visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to advocate for peace in the region, which is currently suffering from a devastating war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has expanded the non-alignment policy by introducing "multi-alignment," a strategy of all-vector hedging in its geopolitics.

“India fully understands that an armed conflict is going on, which is caused by one invasion. India stands by the UN charter and international laws. Moreover, India does not see merit in public condemnation of one country," Bhatia added.

New Delhi has refrained from criticizing Russia over the war, significantly increased its imports of cheap Russian oil, and continues to advocate for resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi while sitting alongside Russia’s Putin, said, “Peace is of utmost importance," Modi said, adding, “When innocent children are murdered, one sees them die, the heart pains and that pain is unbearable."

Modi’s trip will mark the first visit by an Indian head of state to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago, following Ukraine's independence in 1991.

“We had good relations with Ukraine centred around trade, economic, education, and defence cooperation. There has already been a good relationship ever since we established diplomatic relations 30 years back when the Soviet Union collapsed and emerged as a new nation-state. The visit will expand around these lines— India would extend more humanitarian assistance, and Ukraine would take an interest in the Indian companies while focusing on post-war reconstruction recovery work," the Senior diplomat added.

In the fiscal year 2021-22, India's goods trade with Ukraine was approximately $3.4 billion, and Ukraine ranks among India's top 50 trade partners.

Moreover, India is not neglecting Europe, which had previously been a lower priority or focused mainly on major powers. Under Modi's leadership, the government revived trade negotiations with the European Union (EU) and concluded a trade and investment agreement with the EFTA group.

"Europe is important; the government has a foreign policy based on multi-alignment. A better relationship with Ukraine would also fetch better relations with Europe," Bhatia concluded.

The EU is India's largest trading partner, accounting for €124 billion worth of goods trade in 2023, or 12.2% of total Indian trade, topping the USA (10.8%) and China (10.5%).