PM Modi meets US President Biden, Japan’s Fumio Kishida, Australia’s Anthony Albanese on sidelines of QUAD Summit | Pics

During his three-day US visit, PM Modi met President Biden and attended the QUAD summit. He also held talks with Japanese and Australian leaders and is set for various events in New York, including a CEO roundtable and addressing the diaspora.

Livemint
Published22 Sep 2024, 08:44 AM IST
PM Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden, and other leaders during his ongoing visit to the United States.
PM Modi US visit: During his ongoing three-day visit to America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and participated in the QUAD summit on Saturday. He also met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Wilmington. Earlier, PM Modi also addressed the QUAD leaders' Summit and the Cancer Moonshot event.

The Indian prime minister is scheduled to attend a CEO roundtable discussion, Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations, chair some key bilateral meetings in New York, and address a diaspora event on Sunday and Monday. Here are the top highlights from PM Modi's US visit in photos.

PM Modi US Visit top highlights in photos

 

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** Delaware: President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Quadrilateral Cancer Moonshot initiative event on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders Summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, USA, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_22_2024_000027B) *** Local Caption ***
President Joe Biden talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he leaves the Quad leaders summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Del., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. AP/PTI(AP09_22_2024_000001B)
President Joe Biden greets from left, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at the Quad leaders summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Del., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Joe Biden meets with (L-R, at table) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the Quadrilateral Summit at the Archmere Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

