PM Modi meets US President Biden, Japan’s Fumio Kishida, Australia’s Anthony Albanese on sidelines of QUAD Summit | Pics

PM Modi US visit: During his ongoing three-day visit to America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and participated in the QUAD summit on Saturday. He also met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Wilmington. Earlier, PM Modi also addressed the QUAD leaders' Summit and the Cancer Moonshot event.

The Indian prime minister is scheduled to attend a CEO roundtable discussion, Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations, chair some key bilateral meetings in New York, and address a diaspora event on Sunday and Monday. Here are the top highlights from PM Modi's US visit in photos.