PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron lay a wreath at Mazargues War Cemetery in France's Marseille in honour of the memory of Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending foreign lands during the World Wars.
The two leaders also greeted the Indian diaspora present to witness the inauguration of the Indian consulate in Marseilles.
(With inputs from agencies)
