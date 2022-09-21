'PM Modi was right when he said....': Macron at UNGA

Macron's remarks came on PM Modi and Putin's conversation on the sidelines of the SCO summit where the former said, 'I have spoken to you about it on the call that today's era is not of war...'
France President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in which he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the right time for war.
"The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi was right when he said the time is not for war. It is not for revenge against the West. It is the time for a collective time for our sovereign equal states. To cope with challenges we face," Macron said at the ongoing 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City as quoted by news agency ANI.
Macron's remarks came on PM Modi and Putin's conversation on the sidelines of the SCO summit where the former said, "I have spoken to you about it on the call that today's era is not of war. Today, we will get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace India and Russia have stayed together with each other for several decades."
PM Modi spoke this during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.
On this, Putin responded that he knows of India's 'concerns' on Ukraine war. New Delhi and Moscow have longstanding ties dating back to the Cold War, and Russia remains by far India's biggest arms supplier, the report said, adding that in their first face-to-face meeting since Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine in February, Modi told Putin, “Excellency, I know today's time is not a time for war."
The Russia President also added, “I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible."
"Our trade is growing, thanks to your additional supplies of Russian fertilisers to the Indian markets, which have grown more than eight fold. I am hopeful that this is going to be of huge help of the agricultural sector of India," Putin said.
PM Modi stressed the importance of "democracy and diplomacy and dialogue" in the meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, footage showed on Indian public service broadcaster Doordashan.
