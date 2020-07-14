Home >News >world >PM Modi wishes French President on Bastille Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of Bastille Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that his government is committed to further boost India's important strategic partnership with France.

"Felicitations to my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron and the friendly people of France on the occasion of Bastille Day! We are committed to further strengthening India's important strategic partnership with France, and expanding our cooperation," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Celebrated on July 14, Bastille Day is the French National Day and the most important bank holiday in France. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, which is traditionally considered as the symbol of the French Revolution.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

