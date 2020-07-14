Subscribe
PM Modi wishes French President on Bastille Day
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Indian PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi in March (Photo: Reuters)

PM Modi wishes French President on Bastille Day

1 min read . 10:33 PM IST ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to French President Emmanuel Macron on twitter, on the occasion of Bastille Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of Bastille Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of Bastille Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that his government is committed to further boost India's important strategic partnership with France.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that his government is committed to further boost India's important strategic partnership with France.

"Felicitations to my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron and the friendly people of France on the occasion of Bastille Day! We are committed to further strengthening India's important strategic partnership with France, and expanding our cooperation," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Celebrated on July 14, Bastille Day is the French National Day and the most important bank holiday in France. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, which is traditionally considered as the symbol of the French Revolution.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

