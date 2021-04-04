OPEN APP
Home >News >World >PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Argentina's president from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Argentinian President Alberto Fernández who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"My best wishes to President Alberto Fernández of Argentina for a quick recovery from COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 announced late on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus.

The Argentinian president was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well", according to media reports. PTI ASK NSD NSD

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout