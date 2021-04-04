Subscribe
Home >News >World >PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Argentina's president from COVID-19

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Argentina's president from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 09:58 PM IST PTI

  • Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 announced late on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus
  • The Argentinian president was in isolation as a precaution but said he was physically well, according to media reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Argentinian President Alberto Fernández who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"My best wishes to President Alberto Fernández of Argentina for a quick recovery from COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 announced late on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus.

The Argentinian president was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well", according to media reports. PTI ASK NSD NSD

