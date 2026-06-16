PM Modi's Slovakia visit: Bratislava Castle lit up in Indian tricolour, a ‘Banaras connect’ and yoga demonstration

Bratislava Castle was lit up in the colours of the Indian tricolour on Tuesday as a symbolic gesture to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Slovakia, highlighting the growing cultural and diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

During the visit, PM Modi met Robert Gafrik, who has been involved in translating the Upanishads into Slovak. Modi described the effort as an important contribution to deepening cultural understanding between India and Slovakia.

The Prime Minister also posted on X, remembering that he had previously mentioned Gafrik in his “Mann ki Baat” radio programme on November 24, 2024.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What cultural activities did PM Modi engage in during his visit to Slovakia? ⌵ During his visit to Slovakia, PM Modi engaged in cultural activities such as viewing a painting exhibition centered on Varanasi and witnessing a yoga demonstration by Slovak schoolchildren. 2 Why was Bratislava Castle lit up in Indian tricolour for PM Modi's visit? ⌵ Bratislava Castle was lit up in Indian tricolour to symbolically mark PM Modi’s visit, highlighting the growing cultural and diplomatic relationship between India and Slovakia. 3 How does the translation of the Upanishads into Slovak contribute to India-Slovakia ties? ⌵ The translation of the Upanishads into Slovak contributes to India-Slovakia ties by deepening cultural understanding and promoting shared values between the two nations. 4 Should we expect further cooperation between India and Slovakia after PM Modi's visit? ⌵ Yes, PM Modi's visit included discussions on expanding cooperation in multiple sectors such as digital technology, energy, and cultural exchanges, indicating a commitment to future collaboration. 5 What was the significance of PM Modi witnessing a yoga demonstration in Slovakia? ⌵ The yoga demonstration witnessed by PM Modi served as a celebration of the upcoming International Yoga Day and highlighted the shared values of well-being and cultural exchange between India and Slovakia.

He said, “In Bratislava yesterday evening, I met Dr. Robert Gafrik, who has spearheaded the effort to translate the Upanishads into Slovak. His passion for Indian history, culture and spirituality is commendable.”

PM Modi witnesses Yoga demonstration by school children As the world gears up for celebrations of International Yoga Day, PM Modi witnessed a yoga demonstration by Slovak school children along with the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini.

"President Pellegrini and I were delighted to witness a special Yoga demonstration by schoolchildren from Slovakia. As the world counts down to International Yoga Day, it is delightful to see the youth embrace Yoga. Also happy to see Yoga continuing to bring people together in the shared pursuit of well-being," PM Modi posted on X.

Banaras connect in Bratislava The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition centred on Varanasi at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, featuring artworks by Slovak artists who had recently travelled to the Indian city. He described the exhibition as a strong example of cultural exchange between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “A Banaras connect in Bratislava! At the Presidential Palace in Bratislava yesterday, President Pellegrini and I viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city. Art and culture truly have a unique ability to bring people closer. My compliments to all those whose works featured in this exhibition.”

During bilateral discussions with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, PM Modi explored opportunities to expand cooperation in several areas, including manufacturing, transport, innovation, investment connections, energy, biofuels, digital technology, and cultural and people-to-people ties.