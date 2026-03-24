PM Modi's Speech in Rajya Sabha Live Updates: PM to breif upper house on Middle East today

PM Modi's Speech in Rajya Sabha Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and explain India’s position on the issue.
Today's address in the Upper House during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, comes a day after the Prime Minister apprised the Lok Sabha over the situation and the steps taken by the government for the safety of the citizens of the country.
The address comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.
The Union government has also called an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis on 25 March. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on Tuesday morning on the evolving situation in the Middle East. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir Kamat, and others were present at the meeting.
Iran Foreign Minister spoke with Lavrov
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a call with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Monday, after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had held "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities."
In his address to the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has adequate energy supplies to meet domestic needs, even as the war involving Iran poses unprecedented challenges for the country. He added that the government has been working to ensure that supplies of petrol, diesel and gas remain largely unaffected so that ordinary households face as little difficulty as possible.
Fourth week of the conflict
The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.
In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.
Follow this LiveBlog for updates on PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha today
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the wide-ranging challenges it has posed for India. Noting that the crisis has now persisted for over three weeks, with deeply adverse consequences for the global economy and human lives, the Prime Minister underscored the urgency of resolution. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Modi remarked, “The whole world is urging all parties for the earliest possible resolution of this crisis.”
The Government of India has called for an all-party meeting on March 25 (Wednesday) at 5 PM on the West Asia crisis.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on Tuesday morning on the evolving situation in the Middle East. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir Kamat, and others were present at the meeting.
PM Modi's Speech in Rajya Sabha Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Rajya Sabha on the issues related to Middle East conflict today.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.