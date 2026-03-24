PM Modi's Speech in Rajya Sabha Live Updates: PM to breif upper house on Middle East today

PM Modi's Speech in Rajya Sabha Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and explain India’s position on the issue.

Today's address in the Upper House during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, comes a day after the Prime Minister apprised the Lok Sabha over the situation and the steps taken by the government for the safety of the citizens of the country.

The address comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.

The Union government has also called an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis on 25 March. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on Tuesday morning on the evolving situation in the Middle East. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir Kamat, and others were present at the meeting.

Iran Foreign Minister spoke with Lavrov

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a call with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Monday, after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had held "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities."

In his address to the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has adequate energy supplies to meet domestic needs, even as the war involving Iran poses unprecedented challenges for the country. He added that the government has been working to ensure that supplies of petrol, diesel and gas remain largely unaffected so that ordinary households face as little difficulty as possible.

Fourth week of the conflict

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

Follow this LiveBlog for updates on PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha today