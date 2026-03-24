PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech LIVE: We're trying to procure gas and crude oil from all possible sources, says PM Modi

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and explained India’s position on the issue.
The war in West Asia has triggered a serious energy crisis worldwide, including in India, PM Modi said in his address. The prime minister said the Indian government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all possible sources. If West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, serious consequences are imminent, he said.
Today's address during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, comes a day after the Prime Minister apprised the Lok Sabha over the situation and the steps taken by the government for the safety of the citizens of the country.
The address comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.
The Union government has also called an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis on 25 March. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on Tuesday morning on the evolving situation in the Middle East. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir Kamat, and others were present at the meeting.
Iran Foreign Minister spoke with Lavrov
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Monday, after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had held "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities."
In his address to the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has adequate energy supplies to meet domestic needs, even as the war involving Iran poses unprecedented challenges for the country. He added that the government has been working to ensure that supplies of petrol, diesel and gas remain largely unaffected so that ordinary households face as little difficulty as possible.
Fourth week of the conflict
The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.
In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.
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We are trying to procure gas and crude oil from all possible sources; efforts to continue in the coming days, PM Modi says in the Rajya Sabha.
“If West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, serious consequences are imminent,” he said.
PM Modi told the Rajya Sabha that India wants peace in West Asia through dialogue and diplomacy. He said India's ultimate aim is de-escalation and opening of Strait of Hormuz.
“India's attempt is to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues,” he said.
“...It has been more than 3 weeks since the war in West Asia started. The war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. The war has impacted our trade routes. With this, the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers has been affected,” PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
“Around one crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries, and ensuring the safety of their lives and livelihoods is also a major concern for India.”
We are in touch with Iran, Israel and USA. We aim at resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, says PM Modi
The war in West Asia has triggered a massive energy crisis worldwide, including in India, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
On Monday, PM Modi outlined the government’s swift response to safeguard Indian nationals. He informed the Lower House that every Indian in the affected countries has been provided with the necessary assistance since the war broke out.
"Those who are injured are being ensured better medical treatment, and in such difficult circumstances, necessary assistance is being provided to the bereaved families,” he said.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the wide-ranging challenges it has posed for India. Noting that the crisis has now persisted for over three weeks, with deeply adverse consequences for the global economy and human lives, the Prime Minister underscored the urgency of resolution. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Modi remarked, “The whole world is urging all parties for the earliest possible resolution of this crisis.”
The Government of India has called for an all-party meeting on March 25 (Wednesday) at 5 PM on the West Asia crisis.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on Tuesday morning on the evolving situation in the Middle East. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir Kamat, and others were present at the meeting.
PM Modi's Speech in Rajya Sabha Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Rajya Sabha on the issues related to Middle East conflict today.