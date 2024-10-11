PM Modi at East Asia Summit: First speaker at event, focus on ASEAN and Indo-Pacific strategy & more | Top 10 Points

PM Modi at East Asia Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first leader to be invited to address the East Asia Summit (EAS) after the host and incoming chair, sources told ANI.

This signifies India's role and importance in the ASEAN, the report added. PM Modi was also recognised as the only leader in the room who has participated in the most number of EAS — nine out of 19, the sources said.

PM Modi at EAS — Top 10 Points PM Modi in his address noted that India has always supported ASEAN Unity, adding that the region is “at the center” of India's Indo-Pacific vision and Quad cooperation.

In his speech, Modi called for the restoration of peace and stability in Eurasia and West Asia, noting that conflicts are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South.

“There are deep parallels between India's ‘Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative and the ‘ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific’. A free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific is vital for the peace and progress of the entire region,” he stated.

Modi met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Summit in Vientiane, Laos, and also extended his condolences on the 14 lives lost in Hurricane Milton.

On a two-day visit to Laos, he participated in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit on October 10. Notably, this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi was received by senior ministers, welcomed by the Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Vilayvong Bouddakham, and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in the capital city of Vientiane.

PM Modi also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Vientiane.

He also witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan — called Phalak Phalam performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, along with several other facets of Indian culture and tradition that have been practised and preserved in Laos for centuries.

Prior to departing for Laos, PM Modi called EAS an “opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region”.

“This year we are marking a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation,” he stated.

About the East Asia Summit Since the first event held at 2005 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the annual EAS has convened the Heads of States / Governments of the participating countries, as per the report.

It consisted of 16 countries at inception, including ASEAN Member States, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. In 2011, the US and Russia joined at the 6th East Asia Summit in Bali.