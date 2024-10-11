PM Modi at East Asia Summit: First speaker at event, focus on ASEAN and Indo-Pacific strategy & more | Top 10 Points

PM Modi at East Asia Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first leader to be invited to address the East Asia Summit (EAS) after the host and incoming chair, sources told ANI.
This signifies India's role and importance in the ASEAN, the report added. PM Modi was also recognised as the only leader in the room who has participated in the most number of EAS — nine out of 19, the sources said.
Since the first event held at 2005 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the annual EAS has convened the Heads of States / Governments of the participating countries, as per the report.
It consisted of 16 countries at inception, including ASEAN Member States, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. In 2011, the US and Russia joined at the 6th East Asia Summit in Bali.
(With inputs from ANI)
