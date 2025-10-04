PM Modi cheers Gaza peace deal, hails President Donald Trump’s ‘leadership’

In a show of support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed US President Donald Trump's leadership and praised his peace efforts in Gaza to stop the ongoing months-long war with Israel.

Advertisement

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Trump's leadership is making decisive progress. His comments come shortly after Hamas agreed to some elements in Trump's 20-point Gaza resolution plan and agreed to release Israeli hostages.

“We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward," PM Modi said.

He added that India will continue to support efforts towards achieving peace.

"India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace,” said PM Modi.