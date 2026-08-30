PM Modi conferred with Uzbekistan’s ‘Oliy Darajali Do'stlik’ Order by President Mirziyoyev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Uzbekistan’s highest state honour, the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik”, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Sunday, as the two countries agreed to elevate their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deepen cooperation across sectors including energy, trade and technology.

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The award, presented during Modi’s visit to the Central Asian nation, marks his 36th international honour. Modi dedicated the recognition to the friendship between India and Uzbekistan and to the people of India.

“It is a moment of great pride for me to be honoured with Uzbekistan’s highest award,” Modi said.

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PM Modi dedicates Uzbekistan’s highest honour to India-Uzbekistan friendship Modi said the name of the award itself reflected the foundation of relations between the two countries.

He highlighted the meaning of “Dostlik”, which means friendship, and noted that Indians are also familiar with the word “Dost”, meaning friend.

Modi said the word “Dostlik” perfectly encapsulates the core sentiment underlying the relationship between India and Uzbekistan.

He added that the honour was not for a single individual but for all 1.4 billion Indians. On behalf of his fellow citizens, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Uzbekistan, the government and his friend, President Mirziyoyev.

The honour came during Modi’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan, where he received a ceremonial welcome and held delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace.

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India and Uzbekistan elevate ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership The visit also produced a significant upgrade in bilateral relations, with Modi announcing that India and Uzbekistan would raise their strategic partnership to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Also Read | PM Modi heads to Central Asia for bilateral talks and SCO summit

The development coincides with the 15th anniversary of the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership and comes shortly before Uzbekistan marks its 35th Independence Day anniversary.

"In two days, you will mark the 35th anniversary of your Independence Day. I extend my advance congratulations and best wishes to you and the people of Uzbekistan on this occasion. It is a happy coincidence that this year we are also celebrating the 15th anniversary of our strategic partnership. I am delighted that, on this special occasion, we are elevating our ties to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We will move forward by setting concrete goals within this framework," he said.

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The two leaders also discussed ways to expand economic engagement, with Modi welcoming Uzbekistan’s efforts to identify projects across key sectors and establish timelines for their implementation.

"I saw your book, in which you have identified projects across key sectors to advance our bilateral economic partnership and outlined a timeline for the way forward. I appreciate this initiative. I am confident that, by working together, we will make rapid progress on this," PM Modi said.

India-Uzbekistan talks focus on uranium supply and ministerial coordination Among the decisions announced during the talks was an arrangement for the long-term supply of uranium to India.

The two countries also agreed to establish a Coordination Council at the foreign minister level to guide the broader relationship and strengthen coordination across areas of cooperation.

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Modi said the existing Joint Commission would also be elevated from the secretary level to the ministerial level. India and Uzbekistan will additionally organise a business summit bringing together business leaders from both countries.

"We had a productive discussion over dinner last night and took several important decisions. Our teams are also aligned on these matters. We will establish a Coordination Council at the Foreign Minister level to provide direction to all aspects of our cooperation through close coordination. We will elevate our Joint Commission from the Secretary level to the Ministerial level. Both sides will jointly organise a business summit featuring business leaders from both nations," he said.

The agreements underline an effort by New Delhi and Tashkent to give greater institutional structure to a relationship that has expanded across economic, strategic and cultural areas.

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Mirziyoyev praises India’s growth and global influence under Modi During the delegation-level discussions, Mirziyoyev praised India’s economic progress and its growing international profile under Modi’s leadership.

The Uzbek president pointed to India’s economic expansion and progress in areas including digitalisation, information technology, artificial intelligence and space exploration.

He said India was achieving notable results across sectors while maintaining strong economic growth and implementing major projects. Mirziyoyev also said New Delhi’s voice and influence in global affairs had become stronger, adding that Uzbekistan welcomed the country’s achievements as a close friend.

PM Modi highlights Uzbekistan’s warm welcome in Tashkent Modi also spoke warmly about the reception he received in Tashkent, thanking Mirziyoyev for personally overseeing arrangements for a dinner hosted on Saturday.

He referred to the cultural performances and decorations across the city, saying the gestures reflected Uzbekistan’s close connection with India.

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"I am especially grateful for the experience you curated for me during the meal yesterday; you were personally involved in every detail. Along with the delicious food, I also had the pleasure of witnessing songs and dances performed by talented children. It felt as though you had brought India itself to life here, as if you had awakened the spirit of my own Gujarat right here. Moreover, you adorned the entire city in the colours of the Indian tricolour. That, too, was truly touching. All of this demonstrates just how close India is to your heart," PM Modi said.

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Earlier, Modi received a ceremonial welcome from Mirziyoyev and took part in engagements that included a visit to the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and an interaction with members of the Indian community.

The Prime Minister also said he attended a yoga programme organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

Modi arrived in the Uzbek capital on Saturday and received a personal welcome from Mirziyoyev at the airport. The two leaders then travelled together by car to the presidential palace, where they held a dinner meeting before formal delegation-level talks the following day.

(With agency inputs)

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