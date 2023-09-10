The Khalistan extremism issue seems to be a burning concern in the diplomatic ties between India and Canada. On Sunday during a press conference Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada would defend the freedom to expression, and peaceful protest, the north American country's government would also push back any kind of hatred that was perpetrated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met PM Trudeau to express his concern about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada as they are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats and threatening the Indian community in Canada.

Modi also mentioned that a relationship based on "mutual respect and trust" is essential for the progress of India-Canada relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Prime Minister highlighted that India-Canada relations are anchored in shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties," it said.

"He conveyed our strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship," it said.

"The nexus of such forces with organized crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats," the MEA said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s relationship with Canada are being touted to be in a tight spot. Tensions have flared in recent months over the presence of pro-Khalistan separatist groups in the maple country. In a significant move, just before the G20 Summit, Canada has reportedly suggested putting a pause on the ongoing free trade talks with India.

In July, India summoned the Canadian envoy and issued a demarche over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada, days after posters featuring names of India's senior diplomats serving in Canada featured in some posters in certain areas in that country.

In June, a video emerged on social media that showed a float depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi. It was reportedly part of a parade that was organised by some Khalistani elements in Brampton. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were instances of India complaining to Canadian authorities over incidents of security lapse at the Indian consulate in Vancouver.