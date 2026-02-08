PM Narendra Modi hails Sanae Takaichi's win as Japan's ruling coalition sweeps polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi as her ruling coalition, led by her Liberal Democratic Part, is set to win the snap Japanese general elections on Sunday, which she had called for within four months of her becoming the PM.

"Congratulations Sanae Takaichi on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives!," Modi said in a post on X.

"Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights," he added.

As per media estimates, Takaichi, who was able to capitalise on her honeymoon start as the first woman prime minister of Japan, is set to storm back to power with her ruling bloc looking certain to have secured a two-thirds majority in the lower house of the Japanese National Diet.

Since the 2017 elections, which the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) fought under Shinzo Abe, the former PM who was assassinated, this would be the best result for the party. Abe was the mentor of Takaichi.

"We have consistently stressed the importance of responsible and proactive fiscal policy," a beaming Takaichi said late on Sunday, as per a report by AFP.

"We will prioritise the sustainability of fiscal policy. We will ensure necessary investments. Public and private sectors must invest. We will build a strong and resilient economy," she said.

Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, hailed Takaichi's "big victory", saying, "when Japan is strong, the US is strong in Asia".

Takaichi-Trump bonhomie Two days before the Japan elections, US President Donald Trump endorsed Takaichi, calling her "strong, powerful, and wise Leader, and one that truly loves her Country".

Takaichi returned the favour on Sunday, saying in a post on X, "I am sincerely grateful to President Donald J. Trump for his warm words."

"I look forward to visiting the White House this spring and to continuing our work together to further strengthen the Japan–U.S. Alliance," she added.

