PM Modi's visit to Austria marks the first in 41 years, focusing on enhancing ties with Chancellor Nehammer.

During his visit to Austria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with the President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, and discuss with Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Wednesday.

The agenda includes addressing business leaders from both India and Austria, highlighting opportunities for economic collaboration. Modi and Nehammer will also focus on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring avenues for closer cooperation on various geopolitical challenges.

This visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening ties with Austria and fostering mutual growth and development.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer welcomed PM Modi, calling India a friend and partner. He also said he looked forward to discussing politics and economics during the visit.

"Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!," Karl Nehammer wrote in a post on X while sharing a selfie with PM Modi.

In response to Nehammer's warm welcome, PM Modi thanked him and stated India and Austria will continue to work together.

In a post on X, PM Modi said while sharing some really good pictures of him and Nehammer, "Thank you, Chancellor @karlnehammer, for the warm welcome. I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good."

Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit the country in 1983.

Ahead of his visit to Austria, Modi on Sunday said the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law form the bedrock upon which the two countries will build an ever-closer partnership.

Jawaharlal Nehru travelled to Austria in 1955 in the first prime ministerial visit since diplomatic ties were established in 1949.

"India and Austria have had a regular exchange of visits including at the level of leaders, ministers and parliamentarians highlighting the importance that both countries accord to further strengthening their relations," according to a profile of India-Austria bilateral relations put up on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Austria is known for its rich cultural and architectural heritage with Vienna renowned for its legacy of orchestral music and legendary composers.

"The visit of India's philosopher-poet and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore twice to Vienna -- in 1921 and 1926 -- was one of the crucial bridges of cultural and intellectual exchange between India and Austria," the MEA website said.

(With inputs from agencies)

