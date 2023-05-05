PM Modi invited as guest of honour by Prez Macron at France's Bastille Day parade on 14 July1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 03:05 PM IST
This historic visit will also allow joint initiatives to take on the big challenges of our time, such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and the achievement of sustainable development targets.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to be the guest of honour at France's traditional military parade held during Bastille day, on July 14th, the French presidency said on Friday.
