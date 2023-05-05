Home/ News / World/  PM Modi invited as guest of honour by Prez Macron at France's Bastille Day parade on 14 July
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to be the guest of honour at France's traditional military parade held during Bastille day, on July 14th, the French presidency said on Friday.

"An Indian armed forces contingent will take part in the parade alongside French forces", the presidency said in the statement, adding Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India.

"This historic visit will also allow joint initiatives to take on the big challenges of our time, such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and the achievement of sustainable development targets."

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

