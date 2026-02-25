PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Modi receives Guard of Honour upon arrival at Tel Aviv, marks first visit in nine years

PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Israel's Tel Aviv around 4:15pm (IST) today, Wednesday for a two-day state visit. This marks Modi’s second visit to Israel as prime minister, after his previous trip in 2017.
Modi is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after his arrival. The two leaders will then head to the Knesset for a special session.
Top of the agenda for PM Modi are defense talks, a commitment to cooperate on counter-terrorism, and a free trade agreement, reported Bloomberg, citing officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter
On Tuesday, the two nations kicked off their first round of negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement (FTA), signalling a push to deepen economic engagement as New Delhi steps up efforts to secure market access partnerships with key technology-driven economies.
On PM Modi's visit, a member of the Indo-Israeli diaspora, Eva said that the Indian diaspora is 'very excited to meet the Indian prime minister. “We are very excited to meet PM Modi... We still follow the traditions that we used to follow in India... We love India... I will tell him (PM Modi) that he is doing a wonderful job... We really love him,” he said.
“For many years, there has been a big cultural and business connection... The bond is very strong. My parents are originally from India,” another said.
PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: Top of the agenda for PM Modi are defense talks, a commitment to cooperate on counter-terrorism, and talks about the free trade agreement, reported Bloomberg, citing officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter
PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: PM Netanyahu posted a video of Modi landing in Tel Aviv. He greeted his Indian counterpart with a Namaste gesture, and posted a video of the same on X. He captioned the post "Welcome to Israel my dear friend @narendramodi," adding Indian and Israeli flags
PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: Chairman of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera raised questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits just as the PM landed in Israel for a two-day visit.
Speaking to ANI, Pawan Khera said, "Is Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister? At whose behest does the Prime Minister go abroad? Under whose pressure did he agree to the trade deal? Who is in the government? If people were upset with us, that is between them (public) and us. Now, you should be answering the questions after being in power for 12 years. What is your connection to Epstein? Why are you scared?"
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed PM Modi with a warm embrace. He also joked about how Modi's pocket square matches his wife's outfit, reported RT
According to flight tracking platform Flightradar24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight to Tel Aviv aboard INDIA1 became the most tracked in the world around 4 pm, with at least 9,225 people following it in real time.
Defence companies such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) stand to benefit from potential joint ventures and technology partnerships between India and Israel, analysts said. Read here