PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Modi receives Guard of Honour upon arrival at Tel Aviv, marks first visit in nine years

PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Israel's Tel Aviv around 4:15pm (IST) today, Wednesday for a two-day state visit. This marks Modi’s second visit to Israel as prime minister, after his previous trip in 2017.

Modi is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after his arrival. The two leaders will then head to the Knesset for a special session.

Top of the agenda for PM Modi are defense talks, a commitment to cooperate on counter-terrorism, and a free trade agreement, reported Bloomberg, citing officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter

On Tuesday, the two nations kicked off their first round of negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement (FTA), signalling a push to deepen economic engagement as New Delhi steps up efforts to secure market access partnerships with key technology-driven economies.