Subscribe

PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Modi receives Guard of Honour upon arrival at Tel Aviv, marks first visit in nine years

PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, Modi received Guard of Honour. He was received by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will also head to Knesset for a special session. Keep checking for latest updates

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated25 Feb 2026, 06:21:09 PM IST
Advertisement
In this screenshot image via video posted on Feb. 25, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at the Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (@netanyahu/X via PTI Photo)(PTI02_25_2026_000222B)
In this screenshot image via video posted on Feb. 25, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at the Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (@netanyahu/X via PTI Photo)(PTI02_25_2026_000222B)(@netanyahu)

PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Israel's Tel Aviv around 4:15pm (IST) today, Wednesday for a two-day state visit. This marks Modi’s second visit to Israel as prime minister, after his previous trip in 2017.

Modi is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after his arrival. The two leaders will then head to the Knesset for a special session.

Top of the agenda for PM Modi are defense talks, a commitment to cooperate on counter-terrorism, and a free trade agreement, reported Bloomberg, citing officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter

On Tuesday, the two nations kicked off their first round of negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement (FTA), signalling a push to deepen economic engagement as New Delhi steps up efforts to secure market access partnerships with key technology-driven economies.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
25 Feb 2026, 06:20:18 PM IST

PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: On PM Modi's visit, Indian diaspora member says ‘we love him’

On PM Modi's visit, a member of the Indo-Israeli diaspora, Eva said that the Indian diaspora is 'very excited to meet the Indian prime minister. “We are very excited to meet PM Modi... We still follow the traditions that we used to follow in India... We love India... I will tell him (PM Modi) that he is doing a wonderful job... We really love him,” he said.

“For many years, there has been a big cultural and business connection... The bond is very strong. My parents are originally from India,” another said.

25 Feb 2026, 06:11:25 PM IST

PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: What's on agenda?

PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: Top of the agenda for PM Modi are defense talks, a commitment to cooperate on counter-terrorism, and talks about the free trade agreement, reported Bloomberg, citing officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter

Advertisement
25 Feb 2026, 06:07:13 PM IST

PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: Netanyahu welcomes ‘dear friend’ PM Modi with Namaste gesture

PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: PM Netanyahu posted a video of Modi landing in Tel Aviv. He greeted his Indian counterpart with a Namaste gesture, and posted a video of the same on X. He captioned the post "Welcome to Israel my dear friend @narendramodi," adding Indian and Israeli flags

25 Feb 2026, 06:03:09 PM IST

PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: Congress' Pawan Khera slams PM Modi's visit to Israel

PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: Chairman of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera raised questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits just as the PM landed in Israel for a two-day visit.
Speaking to ANI, Pawan Khera said, "Is Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister? At whose behest does the Prime Minister go abroad? Under whose pressure did he agree to the trade deal? Who is in the government? If people were upset with us, that is between them (public) and us. Now, you should be answering the questions after being in power for 12 years. What is your connection to Epstein? Why are you scared?"

Advertisement
25 Feb 2026, 06:00:48 PM IST

PM Modi in Israel LIVE: Netanyahu jokes about how Modi's pocket square matches his wife's outfit

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed PM Modi with a warm embrace. He also joked about how Modi's pocket square matches his wife's outfit, reported RT

25 Feb 2026, 05:47:54 PM IST

PM Modi in Israel LIVE: PM Modi's flight becomes most tracked in world, says Flightradar24

According to flight tracking platform Flightradar24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight to Tel Aviv aboard INDIA1 became the most tracked in the world around 4 pm, with at least 9,225 people following it in real time.

25 Feb 2026, 05:47:54 PM IST

PM Modi in Israel LIVE: Defence stocks rally amid PM's visit

Defence companies such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) stand to benefit from potential joint ventures and technology partnerships between India and Israel, analysts said. Read here

Advertisement
25 Feb 2026, 05:47:54 PM IST

PM Modi in Israel LIVE: Indian-origin people wait in long queue to meet Modi

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldPM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Modi receives Guard of Honour upon arrival at Tel Aviv, marks first visit in nine years
Read Next Story