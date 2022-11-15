PM Modi, Prez Xi greet for the first time since Ladakh border clash

PM Modi, Prez Xi greet for the first time since Ladakh border clash2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 09:54 PM IST
- Both the leaders exchanged pleasantries at the high-profile dinner at the ongoing G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia
The diplomatic and military relations between India and China has been on tenterhooks, since the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was engaged in aggressive melee, face-offs, and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including near the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region.