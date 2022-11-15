PM Modi, Prez Xi greet for the first time since Ladakh border clash

The diplomatic and military relations between India and China has been on tenterhooks, since the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was engaged in aggressive melee, face-offs, and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including near the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The heads of both the nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping have not addressed each other in this matter in public yet. Both countries have only engaged in several rounds of talks for disengagement that has not been resolved completely.

Since the skirmishes in 2020, PM Modi and President Xi Jinping was seen shaking hands and addressing each other during the ongoing G-20 summit at Bali, Indonesia.

Both the leaders exchanged pleasantries at the high-profile dinner. However, no meeting was scheduled between them both. Notably, this is the first handshake since China's Peoples Liberation Army and the Indian Army's standoff in eastern Ladakh in April 2020.

PM Modi and Xi exchanged greetings at the G20 dinner.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for improving connectivity at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, he maintained a safe distance from Xi Jinping.

PM Modi and President Jinping shared the world stage for the first time after clashes in the Galwan Valley. The tension along the Indo-China border was evident from the distance that the two leaders maintained from each other at the summit.

Moreover, PM Modi also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the G20 dinner. He will be holding bilateral meetings with leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the UK.

He is expected to hold bilateral talks with at least 8-9 world leaders on Wednesday.

Earlier, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad, and I2U2 and reviewed the India-US strategic partnership on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday.

Both sides discussed close cooperation in future-oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence, an official statement by Prime Minister's office read.

Furthermore, PM Modi also welcomed support for India's G20 Presidency and expressed views on focus areas of the G20.

PM Narendra Modi also met his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"With my friend President @EmmanuelMacron during the @g20org Summit earlier today," the Prime Minister tweeted.

WHO Chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also briefly interacted on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali.

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will focus on key global concern issues under the theme 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger.'

(With inputs from ANI)