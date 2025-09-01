Hugs, handshakes, huddles: PM Modi’s bonhomie with Putin, Xi shines at SCO Summit amid tariff tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bonhomie with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has stolen the spotlight at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit amid Trump tariff tensions. Shared hugs, handshakes, huddles and laughter between PM Modi, Putin and Xi Jinping became the limelight of the Summit, drawing attention to the striking display of warmth among the three leaders.

Their easy camaraderie stood out against the backdrop of global tensions amid US tariffs, making the moment a focal point of the high-profile gathering at the SCO Summit.

PM Modi's bonhomie with Putin, Xi: PM Modi's bilateral meetings with Russia and China have come days after the United States imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products for New Delhi's business ties with Russia.

India has defended its decision to purchase Russian oil, stressing that it serves the nation’s energy security interests, and has made clear its intent to maintain strong ties with Moscow despite the tariffs.

The videos showed the easy bonhomie between PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in the face of the US tariffs. Watch the video here:

Modi-Putin-Xi camaraderie In his first trip to China in seven years, PM Modi is trying to reset relations with India’s powerful neighbour, China, while also seeking to strengthen ties with Russia as US President Donald Trump ratchets up tensions with New Delhi.

On Sunday, PM Modi met with Xi Jinping at a regional security and economic summit. Both sides pledged to be partners, not rivals. According to official readouts, they discussed border issues, resuming direct flights, and increasing trade.

On Monday, he met Putin amid the scrutiny of ties between the two countries; Trump has publicly lambasted India for buying oil from Russia, accusing it of funding its war in Ukraine. Putin is expected to visit India later this year.

He also spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of his trip to China, reiterating his call for peace. Zelensky said India was ready to “deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders” during Modi’s meetings in Tianjin.

However, Trump’s aide, Peter Navarro, has criticised the move, saying, “Modi is a great leader. I don’t understand why he’s getting to bed with Putin and Xi Jinping, when he’s the biggest democracy in the world.”

In an X post, PM Modi shared the picture with the two world leaders, and said, 'Interactions in Tianjin continue. Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit.'

US tariffs on India The Trump administration last week imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods bound for the US, the highest in Asia, to penalise it for Russian energy purchases.

The US is India’s biggest export market, and economists like Citigroup Inc. estimate the tariffs will cut the annual growth rate by as much as 0.8 percentage points.

Therefore, PM Modi's latest camaraderie with China and Russia is being seen as an attempt to bolster India’s economy in the face of Trump’s tariffs.

India-China vs Trump’s trade war Trump’s trade war with China and India has accelerated efforts by both countries to rebuild ties after they took initial steps last year to ease tensions along their 3,488 kilometres (2,167 miles) unmarked border.

“The international situation is both fluid and chaotic,” Xi said at the meeting with Modi. It is right for China and India “to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other’s success, and to have the dragon and the elephant dance together,” he added.