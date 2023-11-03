Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with the president of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayedon Friday. They discussed the war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Gaza that has been going on for 28 days, and has claimed lives of over 9,200 Palestinians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two national chiefs shared deep concerns over terrorism in West Asia, the deteriorating security scenario and the loss of civilian lives in the region. The telephonic conversation between the two leaders came amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone’s interest." PM Modi wrote.

They also reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas within the framework of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a PMO statement added.

Israel is engaged in a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, which carried out attacks on several Israeli cities on October 7.

