PM Narendra Modi touches down in UAE for final leg of two-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Saturday for a one-day visit. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to assess the growing bilateral relations between the two nations and hold wide-ranging talks, focusing on the key areas of energy, food security, and defence. He was greeted by Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ministry of external affairs said. “Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties," Modi said. As reported by PTI, Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi follows his successful two-day trip to Paris, where he attended the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit to France also witnessed the signing of multiple agreements aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties between India and France. Meanwhile, Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE, the key focus areas are anticipated to be energy, food security, and defence. The purpose of the visit is to review the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly after the signing of a significant trade agreement.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed between India and the UAE, has played a pivotal role in enhancing economic engagement between the two nations. Notably, this agreement was signed amidst the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, underscoring the commitment to strengthen economic ties even during difficult times.

India and the UAE have extensive collaboration in multiple sectors including trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, and security, and have strong people-to-people ties.

The Indian expatriate community in the UAE is the largest ethnic community, accounting for approximately 30 per cent of the country's population. As per UAE records in 2021, the estimated number of resident Indian Nationals stood at 3.5 million.

(With inputs from PTI)