PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to meet at BRICS on Wednesday, day after India-China border patrolling agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

"I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit." said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

On Monday, India announced a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff between the two armies.

Following that, the confirmation from the Chinese side came on Tuesday as Xi Jinping left for the BRICS summit.

“Over a recent period of time, China and India have kept close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing.

In June 2020, following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley, the ties between the two Asian giants nosedived significantly. The agreement to disengage is likely to facilitate normalisation of frozen relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with Putin and said that India is ready to provide all possible cooperation to find peaceful resolution to Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We are in constant touch on the issue of ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early return of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come," Modi said.

The prime minister also congratulated Putin on Russia's successful presidency of BRICS.

"The opening of India's new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties," he added.