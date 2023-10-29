Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday invoked the theory of ‘Amalek’, a nation in the Hebrew Bible, to justify the killing of Gaza residents in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has killed over 1,400 Israelis, and nearly 8,000 people in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. 1 Samuel 15:3 ‘Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass’," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli military has opened a second stage in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, sea, and air, the Prime Minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There are moments in which a nation faces two possibilities: to do or die. We now face that test and I have no doubt how it will end: We will be the victors. We will do and we will be the victors," he said.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza rose Saturday to just over 7,700 people since the war began, with 377 deaths reported since late Friday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

What is Amalek, a nation in the Hebrew Bible? The Hebrew Bible describes the nation of Amalek as the Israelites' ardent foe. The term "Amalek" can refer to the grandson of Esau who founded the country, his offspring, the Amalekites, or the Amalek territories they inhabited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Exodus, the Israelite tribe was attacked by the Amalekites while they were fleeing Egypt. The descendants of Amalek were cursed by God even though Israel vanquished the Amalekites.

‘Surprising and awful stuff’ Netizens condemned the Israeli PM's remarks on the Amalek and Gaza killings. One user said, “Surprising to see how so many Americans are shocked with this statement. Guys, it’s not the first time he makes such genocidal remark."

“Creation of Israel was based on the same methodology. “God said so." A good portion of Jews oppose this Zionistic interpretation. Netanyahu is keeping up his promise. Type “names of children" in the search bar to see the identities of 3,000+ murdered tiny souls. They’re gone," another user wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley also said, “We saw God’s goodness in the outpouring of support that descended on Israel from around the world. And while evil is trying to claw its way back, God’s goodness is still clear, and it always will be."

“Awful stuff really. I might call this religion-induced paranoia because what the hell," the fourth user said.

One more user commented, “Honest question - did he actually refer to the “Bible" or was that an interpretation change? Is it common for a Jewish person to reference the “Bible" instead of the Torah? I have a secular Jewish family but never heard the term “bible" used." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

