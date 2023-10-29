PM Netanyahu says ‘do or die’ as Israel-Gaza war enters ‘long and difficult’ second stage
Israeli military opens second stage in war against Hamas, intensifying attacks. Prime Minister Netanyahu says assault will lead to victory and bring back hostages.
The Israeli military has opened a second stage in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, sea, and air, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night while warning that the assault would intensify ahead of a broad ground invasion into the territory.