PM Rishi Sunak reinstates Suella Braverman, others in UK Cabinet: Full list

Within hours of taking the office of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has reshuffled the entire British cabinet and announced the names of few of them. However, he has also reinstated few former ministers.
According to the BBC, Suella Braverman has been re-appointed as home secretary. It is to be known that she had resigned from the same role in Liz Truss's cabinet on 19 October over a 'mistake'.
Next appointment comes Sunak kept Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, Dominic Raab as deputy prime minister and justice secretary, James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Steve Barclay as health secretary, Ben Wallace as defence secretary, Kemi Badenoch as international trade secretary, Simon Hart as new chief whip, Nadhim Zahawi as minister without portfolio and party chairman, Gillian Keegan as education secretary, Penny Mordaunt as leader of the House of Commons, Oliver Dowden as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove as levelling up secretary, Thérèse Coffey as new secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs and Mel Stride as secretary for the department for work and pensions.
|Name of Minister
|Post Alloted
|Suella Braverman
|Home Secretary
|Dominic Raab
|Deputy PM and Justice Secretary
|Jeremy Hunt
|Chancellor of the Exchequer
|Simon Hart
|Chief Whip
|James Cleverly
|Foreign Secretary
|Ben Wallace
|Defence Secretary
|Oliver Dowden
|Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
|Nadhim Zahawi
|Role not specified as of yet
|Grant Shapps
|Business Secretary
|Penny Mordaunt
|Leader of the House of Commons
|Gillian Keegan
|Education Secretary
|Mel Stride
|Secretary for the Department for Work and Pensions
|Thérèse Coffey
|Secretary of state for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Steve Barclay
|Health Secretary
|Michael Gove
|Levelling Up Secretary
|Kemi Badenoch
|International Trade Secretary
|Michelle Donelan
|Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
|Chris Heaton-Harris
|Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
|Alister Jack
|Secretary of State for Scotland
|David Davies
|Secretary of State for Wales
Other Tory MPs who were seen at the 10 Downing Street, but not announced to be ministers as of yet include: former health secretary and deputy prime minister under Liz Truss – Therese Coffey, Northern Ireland secretary under Liz Truss Chris Heaton-Harris, and former Leader of the House of Commons and Central Devon's MP Melvyn John Stride.
Soon after Sunak took the office, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg was the first to step down, while Brandon Lewis announced he'd be quitting as Justice Secretary. Wendy Morton tweeted that she has resigned her role as chief whip, while Tory Party chairman Jake Berry has also left.
Another set of minister announcing they would quit include Sir Robert Buckland as Wales secretary, levelling up secretary Simon Clarke, Ranil Jayawardena as environment secretary, junior ministers – Vicky Ford and Chloe Smith, and Alok Sharma from his ministerial role.
According to the Ministerial and Other Salaries Act 1975, the prime minister can appoint 22 cabinet ministers.
