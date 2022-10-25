Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  PM Rishi Sunak reinstates Suella Braverman, others in UK Cabinet: Full list

PM Rishi Sunak reinstates Suella Braverman, others in UK Cabinet: Full list

2 min read . 11:25 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
Home Secretary Suella Braverman poses for media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

  • Suella Braverman has been re-appointed as home secretary, while Penny Mordaunt has been re-appointed as leader of the House of Commons. Here the full list.

Within hours of taking the office of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has reshuffled the entire British cabinet and announced the names of few of them. However, he has also reinstated few former ministers.

According to the BBC, Suella Braverman has been re-appointed as home secretary. It is to be known that she had resigned from the same role in Liz Truss's cabinet on 19 October over a 'mistake'.

Next appointment comes Sunak kept Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, Dominic Raab as deputy prime minister and justice secretary, James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Steve Barclay as health secretary, Ben Wallace as defence secretary, Kemi Badenoch as international trade secretary, Simon Hart as new chief whip, Nadhim Zahawi as minister without portfolio and party chairman, Gillian Keegan as education secretary, Penny Mordaunt as leader of the House of Commons, Oliver Dowden as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove as levelling up secretary, Thérèse Coffey as new secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs and Mel Stride as secretary for the department for work and pensions.

Here's a listed view:

Name of Minister Post Alloted
Suella BravermanHome Secretary
Dominic RaabDeputy PM and Justice Secretary
Jeremy HuntChancellor of the Exchequer
Simon HartChief Whip
James CleverlyForeign Secretary
Ben WallaceDefence Secretary
Oliver DowdenChancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Nadhim ZahawiRole not specified as of yet
Grant ShappsBusiness Secretary
Penny MordauntLeader of the House of Commons
Gillian KeeganEducation Secretary
Mel StrideSecretary for the Department for Work and Pensions
Thérèse CoffeySecretary of state for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Steve BarclayHealth Secretary
Michael GoveLevelling Up Secretary
Kemi BadenochInternational Trade Secretary
Michelle DonelanSecretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
Chris Heaton-HarrisSecretary of State for Northern Ireland
Alister JackSecretary of State for Scotland
David DaviesSecretary of State for Wales
Other Tory MPs who were seen at the 10 Downing Street, but not announced to be ministers as of yet include: former health secretary and deputy prime minister under Liz Truss – Therese Coffey, Northern Ireland secretary under Liz Truss Chris Heaton-Harris, and former Leader of the House of Commons and Central Devon's MP Melvyn John Stride.

Soon after Sunak took the office, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg was the first to step down, while Brandon Lewis announced he'd be quitting as Justice Secretary. Wendy Morton tweeted that she has resigned her role as chief whip, while Tory Party chairman Jake Berry has also left.

ALSO READ: Kidnap Rishi Sunak and...: Harsh Goenka's plan to win back Kohinoor

Another set of minister announcing they would quit include Sir Robert Buckland as Wales secretary, levelling up secretary Simon Clarke, Ranil Jayawardena as environment secretary, junior ministers – Vicky Ford and Chloe Smith, and Alok Sharma from his ministerial role.

According to the Ministerial and Other Salaries Act 1975, the prime minister can appoint 22 cabinet ministers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
