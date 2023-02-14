The recent deal between Air India and Airbus to purchase 250 aircraft has been welcomed by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The deal will involve the procurement of 40 A350 wide-body aircraft and 210 A320 narrow-body aircraft. A significant portion of the manufacturing process for the new aircraft is set to take place in the UK, including the assembly and production of wings and engines. This is expected to create hundreds of new jobs and lead to significant investments in the UK.

The wings for the aircraft will be designed in Filton and assembled in Broughton, Wales, which is expected to bring 450 manufacturing jobs and over £100 million in investments. The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce XWB engines, which are assembled and tested in Derby, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sunak said the “landmark deal" will create “better-paid jobs and new opportunities in manufacturing hubs from Derby to Wales" so that the UK “can grow the economy and support our agenda to level up".

Sunak added that by building trade ties with growing economic powers like India, the UK will ensure that UK businesses remain at the forefront of global growth and innovation.

He added, “The UK is already a top investment destination, and by building trade ties with growing economic powers like India we will ensure UK businesses remain at the forefront of global growth and innovation."

The UK trade secretary, Kemi Badenoch, has also welcomed the deal, stating that it will help secure thousands of highly skilled jobs and will be a boost to UK exports.

Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday said it will buy a total of 470 wide-body and narrow-body planes from Airbus and Boeing as the airline expands its operations.

"The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft. The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International," the airline said in a statement.