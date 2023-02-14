PM Sunak lauds Air India, Airbus deal: ‘Will create better-paying jobs…’

The recent deal between Air India and Airbus to purchase 250 aircraft has been welcomed by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The deal will involve the procurement of 40 A350 wide-body aircraft and 210 A320 narrow-body aircraft. A significant portion of the manufacturing process for the new aircraft is set to take place in the UK, including the assembly and production of wings and engines. This is expected to create hundreds of new jobs and lead to significant investments in the UK.

