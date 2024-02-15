PM thanks Qatar for release of Navy men
The eight veterans had been held by Qatar since late 2022 on charges that were not made public,a death sentence was pronounced in 2023, which was removed in late December last year
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his “deep appreciation" to Qatar for releasing eight Indian naval veterans sentenced to death. They were set free during his visit to the Gulf country. Modi discussed the matter with Qatar’s ruler Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday, the last day of Modi’s visit to the region.