Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violent attacks on the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, emphasizing that the actions do not represent the Sikh or Hindu communities. The Indian High Commission also denounced the disruptions caused by anti-India elements amid rising tensions.

Canada Hindu temple Attack: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly condemned the recent violent attacks that occurred at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, on Sunday, November 3. The violence, which has sparked significant concern, saw Hindu-Canadian devotees attacked by individuals reportedly linked to Khalistani separatist groups. Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Trudeau condemned those responsible for inciting such violence and emphasised that the Sikh and Hindu communities in Canada should not be blamed for these actions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The violence we have seen in South Asian communities across the country over the past few nights, let me be very clear. The individuals who are inciting violence and division and hatred in no way represent either the Sikh community or the Hindu community in Canada," Trudeau stated.

Attack at Hindu Sabha Mandir Sparks Widespread Outrage The incident at the Hindu Sabha Mandir has raised alarm within the Hindu-Canadian community, especially after reports surfaced that women and children were targeted during the attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This violent episode follows a series of escalating tensions involving pro-Khalistani groups in Canada, which have been increasingly vocal in their support for an independent Sikh state.

However, PM Trudeau made it clear that the violence was not representative of the broader Sikh or Hindu communities in Canada, both of which have a long history of peaceful coexistence.

Indian High Commission Condemns "Anti-India" Disruptions In response to the growing unrest, the Indian High Commission in Canada also condemned the attacks and disturbances caused by "anti-India" elements. A statement released by the High Commission decried the disruption the Hindu Sabha Mandir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," the statement read. "It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulate with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organisers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place," the Indian High Commission added.

Canada’s Diverse Communities Stand Together Amid Tensions Trudeau reaffirmed his commitment to the unity of Canada’s multicultural society, stressing that Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas, celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs alike, should be a time of togetherness and shared values. "At the time of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas, we are seeing communities come together to celebrate their diversity and strength; we will continue to stand for the unity of Canadians," Trudeau said.

PM Trudeau's message was aimed at quelling the growing division in the aftermath of the violence, with both the Sikh and Hindu communities expressing solidarity against the extremism that has marred the peaceful celebrations of their faiths. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}