Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was ‘high on drugs’ and his plane was ‘full of cocaine’, a former India's diplomat Deepak Vohra has garnered attention for an allegation he made about the Canadian PM amid an ongoing international diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar .

Deepak Vohra, a former diplomat, accused PM Justin Trudeau, 51, of flying to India for the G20 summit in a plane full of cocaine and hiding in his room for two days.

Earlier reports had stated that PM Trudeau and his entourage had refused the suite booked by the Indian government at The Leela Palace in Delhi during the Group of 20 (G20) summit held earlier this month. Reports stated the PM Trudeau and his delegation stayed in other rooms they booked themselves.

Notably, PM Trudeau was also stuck back in India when the plane he arrived in developed technical snag, and the Canadian Prime Minister waited for Canadian Army to send another plane to take him home.

Diplomat Deepak Vohra's allegations were met with resistance from Canadian Prime Minister's office, who issued a statement refuting the allegations of drug use and called them false.

Vohra had made the allegations during a television debate following Trudeau's statement of ‘credible allegations’ that Indian government and intelligentsia was responsible in the killing of Canada-based Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, 2023, in British Columbia's Surrey.

“During Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's visit to India for the G20 summit this month, his plane was full of cocaine. He also missed the President's dinner as some people say that he was not in his senses due to drug consumption," Vohra claimed.

The former diplomat also said that “sniffer dogs found cocaine" on PM Trudeau's plane.

“He didn’t go to the president’s dinner. People say he was in a drug-induced stupor," Vohra claimed while appearing on a debate on Zee News.

“This is absolutely false and a troubling example of how disinformation can make its way into media reporting," PM Trudeau's office said in a statement to the Toronto Sun.

Trudeau landed in India on 8 September for the international summit which was attended by several heads of states – including US President Joe Biden. He was accompanied by his 16-year-old son Xavier.

Report stated that PM Trudeau was out and about on Delhi, contrary to Vohra's claims.

