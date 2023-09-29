PM Trudeau was in 'drug-induced stupor' during G20 Summit dinner, alleges former diplomat. Canada responds…
Former Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra accuses Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'high on drugs' and his plane being 'full of cocaine' during his visit to India for the G20 summit. Trudeau's office denies the allegations.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was ‘high on drugs’ and his plane was ‘full of cocaine’, a former India's diplomat Deepak Vohra has garnered attention for an allegation he made about the Canadian PM amid an ongoing international diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.